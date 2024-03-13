AEW announces a new segment for tonight’s Big Business television special from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Top superstar Will Ospreay will speak to AEW audiences following his epic matchup against Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution, and his big victory over Kyle Fletcher in the main event of last week’s Dynamite.

TONIGHT, 3/13 on TBS@tdgarden Boston, MA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#AEWBigBusiness 8pm ET/7pm CT We'll hear from @WillOspreay TONIGHT Up NEXT on @TBSNetwork, ahead of his #AEWDynasty match vs @bryandanielson, we'll hear from "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay live

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW world championship

-Eddie Kingston, PAC & Penta vs. The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada

-Riho vs. Willow Nightingale

-Darby Allin vs. Jay White

-HOOK & Chris Jericho vs. Gate of Agony

-We’ll hear from Will Ospreay