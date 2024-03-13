Tony Khan reveals some big news ahead of this evening’s AEW Big Business special in Boston.

STARDOM President Taro Okada is at tonight’s program, an indication that a collaboration between the popular Japanese joshi-promotion and AEW could be on the horizon. Khan revealed the news on social media writing:

It’s an honor to have @tokada_mh4e the President of @we_are_stardom here with us tonight at @tdgarden in Bosston for this evening’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!

AEW Big Business will feature Samoa Joe defending the world championship against Wardlow, as well as the first Dynamite matchup for Kazuchika Okada since he re-debuted for the promotion one week ago. The show has been subtly built around the eventual debut of Mercedes Moné.