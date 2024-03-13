Jim Ross is nearing the end of his legendary broadcast career.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross expressed how excited he was to re-sign with AEW for another year, but tells his listeners that at 72 years old, this will most likely be the final year he will be behind the desk.

I think so. It’s realistic to think that. I’m 72 years old, I feel good, I get healthier every day, which is great, but I have to think realistically this could be my last year and more than likely will. It’s to be determined. That’s between me, my health, and Tony Khan. Right now it’s a good plan because I’m essentially working, as I understand, pay-per-views only. That’s where you’ll find me, as the plan goes, as we speak. As we know, in pro wrestling, things change and could be different, but I don’t think so with this occasion. I think it’s what I’ll be doing, and that’s fine with me. I get to go to big shows, call big matches on big shows. Tony Khan has a good feel for what he’d like me to do, and my skill set. Right now, my situation is, I’m going to be married to the pay-per-views. That’s good. Maybe it’ll help the buy rates a bit. Storytelling will be a little sounder and different.

Ross last called the action for Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution. He has been dealing with health issues over the last couple of years, but as mentioned above, reveals that he is getting better.

You can check out the full Grillin JR podcast here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)