– One of the reasons AEW is returning to their home turf of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida for Dynamite and Collision in April is because AEW President Tony Khan needs to be in Jacksonville to prepare for the NFL Draft for his Jacksonville Jaguars franchise.

– Sammy Guevara has been backstage at multiple recent AEW television tapings since his suspension began.

– The reason the screen went black near the end of the “I Quit” TNT Championship main event between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night was because the show was officially switching from Dynamite to AEW Rampage. Apparently that is a requirement when switching shows on the network.

– Speaking of the 3/20 three-hour block of AEW programming for back-to-back live Dynamite and Rampage shows on TNT, apparently the company used a slightly different configuration inside the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the television broadcast.

