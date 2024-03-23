– A lot of footage for the current episodes of A&E Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals on the weekly “WWE Superstar Sunday” block of programming on A&E was shot way back in 2022. This includes the “talking head” interviews with various WWE Superstars and legends, as well as on-location filming.

– WWE legend John Cena, as well as current WWE Superstar Liv Morgan and reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley all participated in recent Fanatics-WWE signings.

– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker and John Cena will all “have something at WrestleMania in some form” for this year’s two-night WrestleMania XL premium live event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. on April 6 and April 7.

(H/T: Fightful Select)