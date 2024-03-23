As the road to WrestleMania XL continues to draw closer, it looks like a new top Superstar will begin making their impression felt within the WWE Universe.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a video package aired featuring Jade Cargill.

The package featured clips of Cargill’s various appearances across WWE and NXT programming since arriving in the company, as well as studio photoshoot footage, as Cargill made new comments in quick-cut “talking head” appearances.

At the end of the video package, Cargill confirmed that she has signed with the WWE blue brand and will officially join the SmackDown roster. It is then announced that Jade Cargill will make her first official appearance at a SmackDown Superstar on next week’s show.