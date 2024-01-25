AEW is making efforts to increase its crowd sizes by altering its touring schedule.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the promotion plans to reduce the number of small market venues where they hold shows and focus on running shows in bigger markets. This change comes after AEW Dynamite drew one of its smallest crowds outside of Daily’s Place, with only 2,187 fans in attendance at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

In addition to its upcoming tour of Canada, AEW has already announced its schedule through early March.