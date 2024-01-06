It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from The Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first episode of AEW Collision of the New Year of 2024.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT program is an appearance by “The Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews), Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW Continental Championship, as well as Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry).

