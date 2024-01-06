“Fix this!”

Those were the brief, but very stern words from “The Tribal Chief” upon learning of the decision made for the main event of the first WWE premium live event of the New Year of 2024.

Near the end of the special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a blockbuster announcement off-mic.

The SmackDown G.M. informed “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, that after Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso interfered in the title eliminator bout to determine Roman Reigns’ first title defense of the year at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, that the main event of the show will now be a Fatal-4-Way with Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Universal Championship.

Following the conclusion of this week’s two-hour blue brand WWE on FOX program, the company released a digital exclusive on social media that showed Heyman informing Reigns of this announcement backstage.

Reigns, as you would expect, was not happy to learn of the news and immediately told Heyman to “fix this” before abruptly walking off.

Check out the digital exclusive segment featuring Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman via the YouTube player embedded below.