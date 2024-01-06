Nickelback front man Chad Kroeger was in the house on Friday night.

At the special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this week, Canadian rock star Chad Kroeger from the band Nickelband was in the house at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque took his trademark backstage photo in front of the lit-up WWE logo with the rock star at the first SmackDown of the New Year of 2024 on Friday night.

“Look at this photograph,” quipped ‘The Game’ in the caption of the picture, which he shared via his official X account (see below).

The WWE executive also chimed in on social media to hype the announced WWE United States Championship showdown between Kevin Owens and Logan Paul for the first WWE premium live event of the year, WWE Royal Rumble 2024, after “The Prize Fighter” won the U.S. Title Contender Tournament Finals against Santos Escobar on the show.

“You’re not going to want to miss this,” Triple H promised in the caption to the announcement for the Owens-Paul title tilt later this month.