RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the impact that Mercedes Mone has had on the wrestling business.

“I think she’s awesome. And I mean, super nice when I talk to her and stuff. But I was a fan of hers when I just watched her work. She was one of the frontline women that, in my mind, helped change the whole the whole playing field from women wrestling being something that it was okay to not be the best. And then it changed to where it’s where it could compete with the men’s on whatever you judge a match by, you know what I mean? So it’s like, I’m a fan of that, as I’ve said, you know.”

RVD also talked about Mone and others helping kickstart the women’s evolution.

“I’m happy that it’s come as far as it has. And Sasha is one of the wrestlers that I think of that was on that forefront when I saw it changing into like, ‘Holy crap, there’s these girls are having a really good match, and they’re all really talented and they look like they like they know what they’re doing.’ “And you know, it used to not be so much that way. Like it used to be — when someone said, ‘You hit like a girl,’ that’s because girls you know kind of hit funny. And it used to be that girls kind of did everything a little funny or a little different when it came to wrestling. And that was just accepted, and they threw that out the window during the Sasha Banks era.”

