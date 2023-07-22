A huge tag team title match and the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament on tap tonight!

Taya Valkyrie vs. Skye Blue

Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold

AEW Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

AEW Collision 7/22/23

Promo videos from everyone competing on tonight’s show, including Ricky Starks showing up in style.

Live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey! Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary tonight. Speaking of Ricky Starks….

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and welcomes the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, Ricky Starks. Starks gets possibly the most ridiculous pyro display of all time, that lasts almost a full minute. Schiavone asks Starks about holding the ropes last week, and Starks says what’s important is that he won, not how. Starks says that fans tell him he should be a pillar, but Starks doesn’t want to be a pillar, because how many Owen’s have these pillars won?

Enter CM Punk. Punk is mad at himself, not Ricky. Punk himself has cheated, and if the New Jersey Devils believed in themselves like Starks did, maybe they’d make it out of the first round. Punk says he’s the real world’s champion and asks Ricky if he wants a shot.

Enter… Christian and Luchasaurus? Christian says this is taking a little too long and he doesn’t want to spend any more time in Jersey than he has to, because it’s called dirty Jersey for a reason. Christian wants to know… what kind of man carries around a championship they haven’t won? Christian reminds the fans that he and Luchasaurus are the faces of TNT and…

Enter Darby Allin. Darby said Luchasaurus looks like the guy who took too many psychedelics and thinks he’s a dinosaur. Darby offers up a tag match, he and Punk vs. Starks and Luchasaurus. Tony Khan makes it official and it’s on.

Andrade shows up to the arena but due to his actions last week, he’s not allowed in the venue.

Match #1. Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold w/ The Gunn Club

Martin sends White to the floor and blasts Juice with a dropkick. Stunner over the top by Martin and a springboard tornillo by Juice. Double jump armdrag and a dropkick by Andretti. Andretti runs into an axe kick and White gets the tag. Slingshot under the bottom rope and a draping neckbreaker off the apron to the floor. White sends Martin into the barricade at ringside. Andretti now isolated from his corner and beaten down throughout the break. Hot tag to Martin, who delivers a swinging DDT/reverse DDT combo to Bullet Club Gold. White chops Martin but Martin responds with a bulldog under the bottom rope and a crossbody of the top. Arabian Press from the inside out by Martin that takes out BCG. Shotgun dropkick into a snap German by Andretti & Martin. Sleeper suplex by White to Martin but Andretti connects with an enziguiri. Andretti goes up top but Juice catches him, hangs him in the tree of woe, tags himself in, and cannonballs both men. Left hand from God into the half and half suplex, into the pendulum DDT, into Bladerunner! That gets it done.

Winners: Bullet Club Gold

Rating: ***. Bullet Club Gold rules and this was a statement. White is an absolute superstar and Juice is not far behind. Sky is the limit here.

Match #2. Miro vs. Nick Comoroto

Comoroto blasts Miro from behind during his entrance, and we’re on. Inverted Attitude Adjustment by Comoroto gets a one count. Splash in the corner by Comoroto. Comoroto goes for a second one but Miro moves and hits a German suplex. Monster kick to the face by Miro and Game Over finishes this one.

Winner: Miro

Rating: NR. Super short but it was awesome and the crowd loved it.

Match #3. AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Buddy Matthews hits Max Caster with a flying knee before he got to finish his rap, and the battle is on. Brody King hits a low crossbody to everyone from The Acclaimed on the floor and Caster is legal with Black. Body shots by Black as Caster is in trouble now. Caster makes the tag to Daddy Ass who clears the ring with clotheslines but runs in to a huge body block from Brody King. Daddy Ass turns around right into the Black Mass and this one is over fast.

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions:

Rating: *3/4. Fun while it lasted but it didn’t last long at all, which is fine, since House of Black rule.

After the match, Malakai Black whispers something to Daddy Ass before leaving the ring. Daddy Ass starts unlacing his boots in the ring as the fans chant “You Still Got It!” Daddy Ass walks right past Caster and Bowens as he walks to the back.

Tony Schiavone welcomes FTR to the ring. Cash says FTR has a ton of unfinished business with other tag teams, but Cole and MJF are next. FTR say Cole and MJF make jokes out of the tag team titles, and Dax is going to punch someone in the face. Got it .

Match #4. Taya Valkyrie vs. Skye Blue

Valkyrie shoves Blue to the mat and follows up with some shoulder blocks. Running knee on the ropes by Blue and a step up arm drag. Valkyrie shoves Blue to the floor and follows up with a spear. Blue Thunder Bomb by Valkyrie gets two. Pair of running knees in the corner by Valkyrie gets two. Blue tries to fight back but Valkyrie hits a big clothesline. Shotgun dropkick by Blue and a running enziguiri. Two count. Blue wants Skyefall but Valkyrie runs her into the ropes and hits the sliding German suplex. Vicious Curb stomps by Valkyrie and that will do it .

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Rating: **1/2. Valkyrie’s attitude change has really helped her here. Blue is still young but the experience she’s getting is invaluable.

Match #5. Christian & Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk & Darby Allin

After the commercial break we see Christian stepping on the neck of CM Punk. Starks in now and Punk gets a quick roll up for two. Crowd is deafening, torn 50/50 between Starks and Punk. Starks goes Old School and tags Christian. Scorpio Sky is shown in the sky box as Christian and Starks take turns beating on Punk. Punk counters with a swinging neck breaker to Starks and he gets the tag to Darby! Darby sends Christian into Starks and hits the over the top stunner to Christian and the running Code Red to Starks. Two count. Ruining low suicide dive to Starks and one for Christian but Luchasaurus stands in his way and he runs into a brick wall. Christian throws Darby through the bottom of the announce table. Big hammer throws have Darby the worse for wear. Snake eyes by Starks to Darby on the top turnbuckle. Backbreaker by Starks and some boots to the face. Christian gets the tag and it’s a fall away reverse DDT. Christian goes up top for a diving headbutt and misses. Darby makes it to his corner but Starks runs over there and pulls Punk from the apron. Darby finally sunset flips over and makes the tag to Punk, who cleans house with bodyslams and dropkicks. Running knee to Starks. Running knee to Christian. To Starks. Now a bulldog and clothesline combo to both men. Pepsi Twist to Christian gets a long two count. Diving crossbody off the top by Punk but Christian rolls through and gets two. Christian goes to the top now and Punk follows, sending him to the mat. Punk calls for the Savage Elbow and nails it. One, two, no! Punk looks for the GTS on Starks but Starks counters with a back slide for two. Punk with some strong elbows but Starks fights back. High kick to the side of the head by Punk! Punk tags in Darby who comes in like a house of fire and tries a coffin splash but gets speared in mid-air! RoShamBo by Starks! One, two, no! Starks wants a superplex off the top rope but Darby shifts hit weigth and hits a falling reverse DDT from the top .GTS to Christian but Christian goes at the eyes and sends Punk to the floor. Christian follows and it’s the GTS on the floor! Darby goes up top but Luchasaurus crotches him. Starks wants another RoShamBo but Darby counters a jackknife cover but Starks rolls through and holds the ropes again for the three!

Winners: Ricky Starks & Luchasaurus

Rating: ***3/4. The New Jersey crowd brought it tonight and they made this main event feel super special. Starks is really getting a chance to shine against some of the biggest names and the addition of Darby in this angle made sense. Punk is working his arse off week over week and this was a very entertaining main event here.

Final Thoughts: Man, Collision is such a fun show. It’s like watching AEW, but not. Super solid main event this week with a lot of star power, that only came to us after a fun opening segment that started the show on a hot note. Miro’s build is slow and steady and the House of Black are huge stars on Saturdays. 8/10.