The House of Black are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The group (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King) defeated The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass on this evening’s edition of Collision from Trenton, New Jersey. House or Black came out hot and attacked the Acclaimed while they were doing their entrance. The champs were then able to isolate Daddy Ass on his own, with Malakai Black hitting the Blackout for the victory.

Things didn’t end there. As House of Black left Daddy Ass undid his boots and left them in the ring, a tradition that a wrestler usually does when he plans on retiring. The New Jersey crowd chanted “No” the entire time, and Caster and Bowens tried to stop Daddy Ass but he stormed off after removing his boots and looking incredibly unhappy for taking the losing pinfall. Check out the segment below.

