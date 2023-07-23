AEW has announced a big women’s division matchup for the July 26th edition of Dynamite.

Former women’s champion Britt Baker will battle Taya Valkyrie in singles-action, the first time they have fought under the AEW banner. Valkyrie issued the challenge on this evening’s Collision.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox for the AEW International Championship

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker

-PAC vs. Gravity

-Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

-Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF