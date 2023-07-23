AEW has announced a big women’s division matchup for the July 26th edition of Dynamite.
Former women’s champion Britt Baker will battle Taya Valkyrie in singles-action, the first time they have fought under the AEW banner. Valkyrie issued the challenge on this evening’s Collision.
"Come play with me, Britt Baker.."
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@thetayavalkyrie | @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/UXXIA7dnFs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox for the AEW International Championship
-Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker
-PAC vs. Gravity
-Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin
-Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends
-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF