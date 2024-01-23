The viewership numbers are in for the January 20th edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 441,000 viewers, an increase of 10% from the January 13th episode, which drew 400,000 flat. It scored a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also up from the previous Saturday’s demo number of 0.10. This is an impressive feat considering AEW went head-to-head with the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Playoff Game. SportsMediaWatch reports that the game averaged 37.5 million viewers and had a 9.84 in the key demo.

Collision featured Thunder Rosa’s first singles matchup in over a year, as well as major stars in action like Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed, and The Bang Bang Gang. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.