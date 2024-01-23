Sad news today wrestling fans.

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW Champion Diamond Dallas Page took to Instagram to share his heartfelt reaction to Harold Hogue, better known as Ice Train, passing away. Page described Hogue as one of the kindest individuals he had ever known. He emphasized the bond between their families, stating that they were like one extended family.

It was so Sad to hear, that one of my closest brothers is gone. Harold Houge aka H aka Ice Train aka Smooth was a warrior and one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Our 30 year relationship was filled with laughter & brotherhood. We were always there for each other. Our families are one family. One of my fondest memories was the Christmas the two of us headed into the inner city to help many of the less fortunate families have a better Christmas. As you can see we got on our favorite Christmas outfits and headed out to spread some cheer. I’ve also included one my favorite pictures of H & my mom Sylvia at Payge’s & my wedding. I will put up a tribute video up later next week. I just don’t have the strength to do it yet. RIP my brother! You will be missed but never forgotten! Much Love & Respect

Hogue entered the wrestling scene with WCW in 1993, marking the beginning of a notable career. Returning to the company in 1996 and later in 2000, he formed a memorable tag team with Ice, engaging in a feud with The Steiner Brothers. Following the dissolution of their partnership, Hogue continued as a singles wrestler under the name “M.I. Smooth,” becoming a member of The New Blood. Retiring after WCW’s closure, he made a brief return in 2019 for a one-off appearance, leaving a lasting impact on the wrestling world.

Check out DDP’s post below.