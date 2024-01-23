A big update regarding Lord William Regal.

The former AEW star manager has been back with WWE/NXT for over a year, but has been unable to appear on-screen due to his AEW departure, which happened after a short nine-month run. However, Fightful Select reports that his non-appearance clause is about to be up and that a television return has been discussed as of late, specifically for the NXT brand.

Regal was the on-screen General Manager for NXT under Triple H, but was let go in early 2022. He has not appeared on WWE programming for over two years.