Cora Jade provides an injury update.

The NXT star got hurt at the January 12th NXT house show event in Florida, where she unfortunately tore her ACL. Jade posted on social media earlier today revealing that she recent underwent surgery to repair the damage that she suffered. She writes, “They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL.”

They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL pic.twitter.com/mBTUz1edru — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 23, 2024

Jade is expected to be out of action for at last a year.