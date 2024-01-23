Nick Khan gives more insight into WWE’s new deal with Netflix.

The company president spoke on this topic during a conversation with Bloomberg TV. He says that there’s a good chance that WWE and Netflix put out some type of behind-the-scenes documentary, similar to what Netflix did with Formula One, in an effort to help grow the audience.

It would be a mistake by us at WWE to not do that with Netflix. Assume that what you said is exactly what we’re all thinking, we being Netflix and WWE, you saw what Drive To Survive did for Formula One, we think the WWE audience, already big on a global level, only gets bigger with a show like that.

Khan would later be asked if WWE and Netflix would work on things together outside of their Raw agreement. This was his response:

Keep in mind, at WWE, we have a whole treasure trove of intellectual property that is largely untouched. If you look at what Disney has done, certainly that was through acquisitions with Marvel and Lucas Film; if you look at what Warner Brothers Discovery did when they acquired DC a long time ago, you now have this treasure trove at Netflix that is available to produce. So things like the Undertaker, characters that have been created over time, we’re looking forward to getting all of that with Netflix as well.

In a separate interview, Khan confirmed that Raw would still air on Monday nights, but explained why the show could also work on any other night of the week. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)