AEW has announced on social media that MJF will indeed have a tag team partner for his ROH tag team title defense against The Gunns (Austin & Colten) at the November 18th Full Gear pay-per-view event. MJF’s normal partner, Adam Cole, is still out with an injury.

No confirmation on who MJF’s partner will be but ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe has indicated that he is interested in helping MJF out.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW FULL GEAR:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm will challenge for the title

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF & a mystery partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)

Sting, Darby Allin & TBD vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne