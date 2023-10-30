The viewership numbers are in for the October 27th episode of AEW Rampage.

According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the episode drew 319,000 viewers and a 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the October 20th episode, which drew 342,000 viewers and had a 0.11 in the key demo.

Ramapge featured the highly anticipated showdown between former tag partners Santana and Ortiz, as well as a match between Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher and a women’s four-way that was won by Abadon.

