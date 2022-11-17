Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix) successfully defend the trios championship over Top Flight and AR Fox, the group’s third title defense since winning the gold on the Dynamite after ALL OUT.

As soon as the match ended PAC grabbed a microphone and told the crowd that Death Triangle is not stupid and has seen the cryptic videos teasing the return of The Elite, who were the inaugural trios champions but had to vacate the belts due to the backstage melee with CM Punk back in September. PAC declared that he and the Lucha Bros have been waiting for the Elite, and welcome them to challenge for the gold at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Moments later… AEW confirmed the match on the TitanTron, which popped the live crowd.

This Saturday Night, November 19

LIVE on PPV

8pm ET / 5pm PT

How to watch:https://t.co/Igw7g1k9pp pic.twitter.com/7xmiIuwyNW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW Trios Tag Team Title Match

The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal