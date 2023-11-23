Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago featured three matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.

-Swerve Strickland defeated Jay Lethal

-Jay White defeated RUSH

-Jon Moxley defeated Mark Briscoe

Blue League:

Bryan Danielson-

Andrade El Idolo-

Eddie Kingston-

Brody King-

Claudio Castagnoli-

Daniel Garcia-

Gold League:

Jon Moxley-3 points

Swerve Strickland-3 points

RUSH-0 points

Mark Briscoe-0 points

Jay Lethal-0 points

Jay White-3 points