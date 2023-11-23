Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago featured three matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.
-Swerve Strickland defeated Jay Lethal
-Jay White defeated RUSH
-Jon Moxley defeated Mark Briscoe
Blue League:
Bryan Danielson-
Andrade El Idolo-
Eddie Kingston-
Brody King-
Claudio Castagnoli-
Daniel Garcia-
Gold League:
Jon Moxley-3 points
Swerve Strickland-3 points
RUSH-0 points
Mark Briscoe-0 points
Jay Lethal-0 points
Jay White-3 points