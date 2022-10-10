AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/10/22

Entertainment & Sports Arena

Washington, DC

Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (64-15) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-2) Erica Leigh

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Leigh tells Shida to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Leigh avoids The Missile Dropkick. Shida blocks The Belly to Back Suplex. Shida hammers down on the back of Leigh’s neck. Leigh drops Shida with The Big Boot. Shida avoids The Running Senton. Shida with a sliding forearm smash. Shida with a SpringBoard Meteora for a two count. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (65-15) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Second Match: (55-16) Lance Archer vs. (0-2) Papadon

Archer attacks Papadon before the bell rings. Papadon side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Papadon with rapid fire kicks. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Papadon. Papadon decks Archer with a back elbow smash. Archer rocks Papadon with a forearm smash. Papadon with clubbing blows to Archer’s chest. Papadon with a Diving Uppercut. Papadon follows that with a Running Uppercut. Archer drops Papadon with a Running Lariat.

Archer slams Papadon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Archer slaps Papadon on the chest. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Papadon kicks the right knee of Archer. Papadon with a chop/uppercut combination. Archer kicks Papadon in the face. Archer with The Black Hole Slam. Papadon with a shoulder block. Archer denies The Sunset Flip. Archer with another Chokeslam. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (56-16) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Third Match: (34-36) Emi Sakura vs. (0-4) Trish Adora

Test Of Strength. Shoulder Block Exchange. Adora drops Sakura with a running shoulder tackle. Sakura tugs on Adora’s hair. Sakura rakes the eyes of Adora. Sakura with a running shoulder tackle. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Adora. Sakura is putting the boots to Adora. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Adora clings onto the top rope. Adora with a Judo Throw. Adora with a Running Senton Splash. Adora follows that with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sakura blocks The Vertical Suplex. Sakura with a Twisting NeckBreaker. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Adora denies The Queens Gambit. Adora hits The Air Raid Crash. Sakura connects with Two Queen Gambits to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-36) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (29-8) Tony Nese & (12-6) Josh Woods vs. (0-2) Action Andretti & (0-2) Myles Hawkins

Tony Nese and Action Andretti will start things off. Nese stops Andretti in his tracks. Nese flexes his muscles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Nese with a drop toe hold. Nese grapples around Andretti. Nese applies a front face lock. Andretti transitions into a hammerlock. Nese decks Andretti with a back elbow smash. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Andretti with a Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Andretti grabs a side wrist lock. Nese backs Andretti into the turnbuckles. Andretti reverses out of the irish whip from Nese. Nese with a back elbow smash. Nese dives over Andretti. Nese starts doing jumping jacks.

Drop Down/Leapfrog Exchange. Andretti goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Nese holds onto the ropes. Andretti with a Running Hurricanrana. Andretti ducks under a chop from Nese. Andretti dives over Nese. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese slams Andretti’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nese tags in Woods. Woods with a forearm smash. Woods slams Andretti’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Andretti dives over Woods. Andretti ducks a clothesline from Woods. Woods goes for a Bodyslam, but Andretti lands back on his feet. Woods scores the ankle pick. Woods with a Delayed GutWrench Suplex. Woods tags in Nese.

Woods is choking Andretti with his boot. Nese goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Andretti lands back on his feet. Andretti tags in Hawkins. Hawkins with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Hawkins with a Spinning Forearm. Nese reverses out of the irish whip from Hawkins. Hawkins goes for a Sunset Flip, but Nese counters with a Spinning Back Kick for a two count. Woods with a forearm smash. Woods dumps Andretti out of the ring. Nese tags in Woods. Double Irish Whip. Hawkins holds onto the ropes. Nese sweeps out the legs of Hawkins. Woods with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Woods drives his knee into the midsection of Hawkins. Woods tags in Nese. Nese dropkicks Andretti off the ring apron. Nese and Woods connects with their Running NeckBreaker/Olympic Slam Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-8) Tony Nese & (13-6) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (78-33) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafir vs. (0-1) Jordan Blade

Rose dropkicks the left knee of Blade. Rose with a Vertical Suplex. Rose with a GourdBuster. Rose goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Blade ducks out of the way. Blade with combo sumo strikes. Rose blocks The Running Knee Strike. Blade with a forearm smash. Rose nails Blade with a throat thrust. Rose sends Blade to the corner. Rose levels Blade with The Body Avalanche.

Rose applies a wrist lock. Blade side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Blade with two short-arm lariats. Vickie trips Blade from the outside. Vickie slaps Blade in the face. Rose goes for The Chokeslam, but Blade lands back on her feet. Rose decks Blade with a back elbow smash. Rose hits The Samoan Drop. Rose lays Blade flat on the top rope. Rose connects with The Guillotine Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (79-33) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-2) Dalton Castle & (2-2) The Boys vs. (0-1) Brett Waters, (0-2) Goldy, (0-3) Logan Laroux In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Dalton Castle and Brett Waters will start things off. Castle applies a waist lock. Waters escapes the hold. Castle regroups on the outside. Castle decks Waters with a back elbow smash. Waters tags in Goldy. Castle ducks a clothesline from Goldy. Castle with a waist lock takedown. Castle grapples around Goldy. Castle hammers down on Goldy’s ribs. Castle starts rag dolling Goldy. Goldy with a straight right hand. Goldy with a straight right hand. Castle catches Goldy in mid-air. Castle with The Exploder Suplex. Simultaneous tag to Brent. Castle levels Goldy with The Body Avalanche. Double Hip Toss. Double Clothesline for a one count. Goldy kicks Brent in the gut. Laroux kicks Brent in the back. Goldy attacks Brent from behind. Goldy slams Brent’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Goldy tags in Laroux. Laroux kicks Brent in the gut. Laroux with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Laroux whips Brent across the ring. Brent ducks a clothesline from Laroux. Brandon tags himself in. Brandon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Brandon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Laroux responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Laroux slams Brandon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Laroux tags in Waters. Golden Era goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Brandon land back on his feet. Brandon tags in Castle. Castle with a chop/forearm combination. Castle knocks Goldy off the ring apron. Castle with a GutWrench Suplex. Castle with a Fallaway Slam. Castle dumps Goldy out of the ring. Castle with a Rising Knee Strike. Castle connects with The Bang-A-Rang to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-2) Dalton Castle & (3-2) The Boys via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (10-40-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (13-94) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Cutler goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Counter Fest. Cutler with a Vertical Suplex. Cutler with two elbow drops. Cutler starts dancing. Cutler goes for another elbow drop, but Serpentico ducks out of the way. Serpentico goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Cutler ducks out of the way. Cutler with a Flying Splash for a two count.

Serpentico tees off on Cutler. Serpentico sends Cutler to the corner. Cutler side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Serpentico sends Cutler tumbling to the floor. Serpentico goes for The Assisted Slam, but Culer ducks out of the way. Luther rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Serpentico with a Running Senton Splash into the ropes. Serpentico hits The Stunner for a two count. Cutler avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cutler with The Air Plane Spin for a two count. Cutler blinds Serpentico and Luther with the cool spray. Cutler connects with The Diving Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-40-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

