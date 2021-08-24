AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/23/21

The Fertitta Center

Houston, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (19-14) Dante Martin vs. (24-10) Anthony Bowens

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens shoves Dante. Dante applies an arm-bar. Dante goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bowens lands back on his feet. Bowens tugs on Dante’s hair. Bowens applies a hammerlock. Dante with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dante mocks Bowens. Bowens is throwing haymakers at Dante. Bowens unloads two knife edge chops. Bowens whips Dante into the turnbuckles. Dante kicks Bowens in the face. Dante dives over Bowens. Bowens launches Dante over the top rope. Dante slams Bowens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bowens SuperKicks Dante to the floor. Bowens drives Dante shoulder first into the steel ring post. Bowens talks smack to Dante. Bowens delivers his combination offense for a two count. Bowens wraps the left shoulder around the top rope.

Bowens applies a modified cravate. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Dante slings Bowens across the ring. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Dante. Bowens kicks Dante in the chest. Bowens drops Dante with The Twisting DDT for a two count. Bowens toys around with Dante. Dante with forearm shivers. Bowens kicks Dante in the gut. Dante with a Step Up Boot. Dante decks Bowens with a back elbow smash. Dante back flips over Bowens. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Dante dropkicks Bowens. Bowens launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with The Double SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count.

Dante dives over Bowens. Dante ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Dante thrust kicks the midsection of Bowens. Bowens sends Dante chest first into the turnbuckles. Bowens rolls Dante over for a two count. Bowens blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Bowens rocks Dante with The Rolling Elbow. Bowens hits The Spinning Burning Hammer for a two count. Dante with an inside cradle for a two count. Bowens blocks a boot from Dante. Bowens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bowens connects with The Draping Twisting DDT for a two count. Dante stomps on the right foot of Bowens. Dante uppercuts Bowens. Dante with The Pele Kick. Dante kicks Bowens in the face. Dante plants Bowens with The Flipping Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-14) Dante Martin via Pinfall

.@SwoleWorld & @TheJuliaHart were both victims of @DiamanteLAX's cheating and lay down a challenge to face Diamante and a partner of her choosing. Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW: https://t.co/4BoOwdPvgI pic.twitter.com/Visbv8YC9B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2021

Second Match: (24-19) Brian Pillman Jr & (26-23) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (0-2) Zack Mason & (0-2) Warren Johnson

Brian Pillman Jr and Zach Mason will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman with a side headlock takeover. Mason whips Pillman across the ring. Pillman runs into Mason. Pillman talks smack to Mason. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Mason delivers a gut punch Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison kicks Mason in the gut. Pillman with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Leg Drop. Garrison catches Johnson in mid-air. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman gets distracted by Johnson. Johnson slaps Pillman in the face. Mason with a running clothesline for a one count. Mason with a blistering chop. Mason stomps on Pillman’s chest. Mason tags in Johnson.

Double Irish Whip. Assisted Stinger Splash. Mason with a back elbow smash. Johnson delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Johnson applies a rear chin lock. Pillman with heavy bodyshots. Johnson tags in Mason. Mason repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Mason tags in Johnson. Johnson inadvertently superkicks Mason. Pillman uses his feet to create separation. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Garrison with a series of clotheslines. Garrison bodyslams Johnson. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison kicks Mason off the ring apron. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-19) Brian Pillman Jr & (27-23) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Third Match: (34-11-2) Orange Cassidy, (41-23) Chuck Taylor, (3-7) Wheeler Yuta w/Kris Statlander vs. (23-10) The Hybrid 2 & (36-16) The Blade w/The Bunny In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chuck Taylor and Angelico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor slings Angelico across the ring. Taylor with a double leg takedown. Angelico drops down on the canvas. Angelico leapfrogs over Taylor. Taylor lunges over Angelico. Angelico with the bypass. Taylor rolls Angelico over for a two count. Taylor mocks Angelico. Yuta and Evans are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yuta applies a side headlock. Evans whips Yuta across the ring. Yuta cartwheels around Evans. Yuta with a wrist lock takedown. Yuta applies The Octopus Stretch. Yuta with the sunset flip for a two count. Yuta applies a wrist lock. Yuta tags in Taylor. Taylor with a flying axe handle strike. Taylor with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Taylor applies a front face lock. Taylor tags in Yuta. Taylor with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Yuta with The Slingshot Senton. Yuta maintains wrist control. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Evans swats Yuta out of mid-air.

Evans with The Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans clips the back of Yuta’s neck. Evans stomps on Yuta’s back. Evans brings Yuta to the corner. Evans tags in Blade. Blade hammers down on the back of Yuta’s neck. Blade whips Yuta into the turnbuckles. Blade with a running chop. Blade repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. Blade is choking Yuta with his knee. The HFO gangs up on Yuta behind the referee’s back. Blade transitions into a ground and pound attack. Blade with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Blade slams Yuta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade tags in Angelico. Angelico tees off on Yuta. Angelico tags in Evans. BackBreaker/NeckBreaker Combination. Angelico drops Yuta with The Flatliner. Evans hooks both legs for a two count. Evans stomps on Yuta’s back. Evans tags in Blade. Blade knocks Taylor off the ring apron. Cassidy slams Blade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Yuta with a back elbow smash. Yuta kicks Angelico in the face. Yuta with The Double Missile Dropkick. Yuta tags in Cassidy.

Lethargic Kicks. Cassidy rolls under the double clothesline. Cassidy with a Double Hurricanrana. Blade denies The Pocket Pose. Cassidy skins the cat. Cassidy repeatedly slams Blade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cassidy with The Flying Crossbody Block. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Blade. Blade denies The Spinning DDT. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Taylor hits Sole Food. Taylor with The SomerSault Plancha. Cassidy tags in Yuta. Cassidy with The Spinning DDT. Yuta connects with The Flying Splash for a two count. Evans pulls Cassidy off the apron. Angelico attacks Yuta from behind. Belly to Back Suplex/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination. Blade with The Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Taylor avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Taylor shoves Angelico into Evans. Taylor with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Blade responds with The Running Lariat. Yuta tags in Cassidy. Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Cassidy plants Blade with The Beach Break to pickup the victory. After the match, Matt Hardy appears on the stage with Private Party to play mind games with Cassidy.

Winner: (35-11-2) Orange Cassidy, (42-23) Chuck Taylor, (4-7) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (32-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-1) Promise Braxton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti launches Braxton across the ring. Strong lockup. Conti applies a wrist lock. Conti with a knee lift. Conti applies The Dragon Sleeper. Conti with three overhand chops. Conti rolls Braxton over for a one count. Conti ducks a clothesline from Braxton. Conti rocks Braxton with a forearm smash. Conti with a double leg takedown. Conti blasts Braxton with The PK. Conti rolls Braxton back into the ring. Braxton slams Conti’s head on the top rope. Braxton pulls Conti down to the mat.

Braxton transitions into a ground and pound attack. Braxton with a full mount cover for a one count. Braxton applies a rear chin lock. Conti with elbows into the midsection of Braxton. Conti drops Braxton with The Cutter. Braxton with a straight right hand. Conti with forearm shivers. Braxton reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti with The Uranage GutBuster. Conti follows that with The Spinning Side Slam. Conti nails Braxton with Three Pump Kicks. Conti with The Gory Special/Knee Lift Combination. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (24-11-2) PAC & (23-10) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (2-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, and Alan Angels) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero Jr are watching the match from the ringside area. Pentagon Jr and Evil Uno will start things off. Cero Miedo. Uno shoves Pentagon. Uno starts biting Pentagon’s fingers. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Uno. Pentagon thrust kicks the midsection of Uno. Uno avoids The Leg Lariat. Pentagon drops Uno with The SlingBlade. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Double Irish Whip. Fenix with a gut punch. Pentagon kicks out the legs of Uno. Assisted Splash for a two count. Uno with a knife edge chop. Fenix thrust kicks the left knee of Uno. Fenix with The Hook Kick. Uno reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix slaps Uno in the chest. Fenix with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Uno tags in Cabana. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Chop Exchange. Quick standoff. Fenix dives over Cabana. Cabana scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Cabana tags in Angels. Assisted Hurricanrana Fenix ducks a clothesline from Angels. Fenix with The Roundhouse Kick. Fenix tags in Pac.

Double Irish Whip. Angels kicks Pac in the chest. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels pops back on his feet. Angels ducks a clothesline from Pac. Angels goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Pac holds onto the ropes. Angels with a leg lariat. Angels drops Pac with The Flatliner. Angels applies The Koji Clutch. Single Leg Crab/Billy Goat’s Curse Combination. Pac puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Pac with a Belly to Back Suplex. Pac kicks Angels in the face. Pac repeatedly stomps on the back of Angels head. Pac tags in Pentagon. Pentagon kicks the right hamstring of Angels. Pentagon struts around the ring. Pentagon backs Angels into the ropes. Pentagon slaps Angels in the chest. Overhand Chop Party. Pac clears the ring. Pac talks smack to Andrade. Angels delivers his combination offense. Fenix and Cabana are tagged in. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Cabana with three double hand chops. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana drops Pac with The Bionic Elbow. Lucha Brothers is lighting up Cabana’s chest.

Double Irish Whip. Cabana avoids the double clothesline. Cabana with The Double Quebrada. Cabana with The Flying Asshole. Cabana follows that with The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover for a two count. Fenix fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fenix tags in Pac. Fenix kicks Cabana in the face. Pac slips over Cabana’s back. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac with a Sliding Dropkick. Pentagon with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Pac dumps Uno out of the ring. Cabana punches Pentagon. Cabana sends Pac crashing to the outside. Cabana tags in Angels. Cabana bodyslams Pentagon. Uno tags himself in. Angels with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Uno connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Uno tags in Angels. Double Irish Whip. Angels with a corner clothesline. Uno with The Rolling Elbow. Fenix responds with The Missile Dropkick. Lucha Brothers with Two Superkicks. Lucha Brothers hits The Assisted Package PileDriver. Pentagon tags in Pac. Pac plants Angels with The Black Arrow to pickup the victory. After the match, Angels starts getting into a shoving contest with Uno. Angels walks away to close the show.

Winner: (25-11-2) PAC & (24-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 271 of The Hoots Podcast