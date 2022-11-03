The November 7 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dash did ring announcing

* Abadon defeated Amy Rose

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys retained over VSK, Slim J and Ari Daivari. The Trustbusters did have Parker Boudreaux and Sonny Kiss at ringside this time

* Athena defeated Abby Jane

* Tay Melo defeated Trish Adora

* Dante Martin defeated Eli Isom

* QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson defeated Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger and Logan Easton LaRoux

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

