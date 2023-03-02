AEW taped the March 3 edition of “Dark: Elevation” on Wednesday night at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Isreil Tompkins:

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated J-Rod (Jessica Roden) and Sandra Moone

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Rob McKnight

* Juice Robinson defeated Titus Alexander

* Skye Blue defeated Leila Grey

* Christopher Daniels pinned Cole Karter

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Brooke Havok. After the match, Athena attacked Havok again until Willow Nightingale made the save

* Lance Archer squashed an unknown wrestler. The match started with Archer beating the guy from backstage to the ring

* Evil Uno defeated Lee Johnson

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

