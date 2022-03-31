Monday’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode was taped tonight at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC before AEW Dynamite hit the air on TBS.

The tapings saw hometown star Paul Wight return to the ring in the main event against Austin Green. This was just Wight’s fourth match for AEW. After signing with the company in February 2021, the former Big Show made his AEW in-ring debut with a win over QT Marshall at All Out last September, and then won two 3-on-1 Handicap Matches on Elevation that fall. He defeated CPA, RSP and VSK in September, and then defeated Cole Karter, Carlie Bravo and Arjun Singh in October. Wight has not wrestled since then, but asked AEW President Tony Khan if he could work tonight’s show because it’s his hometown.

Below are full spoilers from tonight’s Elevation taping:

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solo defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Ella Envy

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Lucky Ali

* Serena Deeb defeated Dani Mo

* Red Velvet defeated Brittany Jade

* Best Friends defeated The WorkHorsemen

* Ruby Soho and Anna Jay defeated Diamante and Ashley D’Amboise

* Paul Wight defeated Austin Green. This was Wight’s homecoming match

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

