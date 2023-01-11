AEW Dark Results 1/10/23

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Portland, Oregon

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (1-1) Juice Robinson vs. (0-0) Travis Williams

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson with a waist lock takedown. Robinson grapples around Williams. Robinson applies a waist lock. Robinson backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson kicks Williams in the gut. Robinson with a hammer throw. Williams blocks a boot from Robinson. Williams with Two Enzuigiri’s. Williams with three flying forearm smashes. Robinson side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson drops Williams with a Leg Lariat. Robinson shoves Williams. Robinson with a corner clothesline.

Robinson with a Running Cannonball Senton. Robinson follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson argues with the referee. Robinson goes for The BrainBuster, but Williams counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Williams rolls Robinson over for a one count. Williams with The La Magistral for a two count. Williams side steps Robinson into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Corner Dropkick. Williams with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Robinson blocks The Swinging DDT. Robinson drops Williams with The Western Lariat. Robinson connects with The Front DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) Juice Robinson via Pinfall

Second Match: (42-8) Ruby Soho & (15-17) Willow Nightingale vs. (44-30) Diamante & (43-41) Emi Sakura

Diamante and Sakura attacks Soho and Nightingale before the bell rings. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Diamante goes for a Suicide Dive, but Soho counters with a forearm smash. Soho sends Diamante face first into the steel barricade. Nightingale clothesline Sakura. Soho slams Diamante’s head on the ring apron. Nightingale kicks Sakura in the gut. Nightingale punches Sakura int he back. Diamante with heavy bodyshots. Diamante blocks a boot from Soho. Soho with a knee lift.

Diamante launches Soho over the top rope. Diamante with a knee lift of her own. Chop Exchange. The referee is losing control of the match. Nightingale with a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Diamante dropkicks Nightingale. Diamante sends Soho face first into the apron. Diamante punches Soho in the back. Diamante puts Soho’s head inside a steel chair. Nightingale delivers The Pounce into the barricade. Nightingale rolls Diamante back into the ring. Soho connects with The Destination Unknown to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-8) Ruby Soho & (16-17) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Third Match: (20-22) Jake Hager vs. (0-0) Steve Migs

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hager applies a side headlock. Migs whips Hager across the ring. Hager drops Migs with a shoulder tackle. Hager slams Mig’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Hager with the irish whip. Migs plays around with Hager’s purple hat. Hager with a straight right hand.

Hager slams Mig’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hager with heavy bodyshots. Hager with a corner clothesline. Migs reverses out of the irish whip from Hager. Migs with a gut punch. Migs with a running knee lift. Migs grabs the purple hat. Hager connects with a Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-22) Jake Hager via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (1-2) William Morrissey & (19-17) Lee Moriarty w/Stokely Hathaway vs. (0-1) The Voros Twins

Morrissey starts things off a Body Avalanche. Morrissey punches Chris in the back. Morrissey with two haymakers. Morrissey taunts the Portland crowd. Chris with rapid fire bodyshots. Morrissey with a Fallaway Slam. Morrissey tags in Moriarty. Moriarty with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Moriarty sweeps out the legs of Chris. Moriarty with an elbow drop. Moriarty applies the cravate. Moriarty transitions into a front face lock.

Chris decks Moriarty with a JawBreaker. Chris with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chris tags in Patrick. Patrick thrust kicks the midsection of Moriarty. Double Chest Kick. Moriarty with a Double Dropkick. Moriarty with a Running Uppercut. Moriarty tags in Morrissey. Moriarty with a Northern Lights Suplex. Morrissey levels Patrick with a Corner Splash. Morrissey drops Patrick with The Big Boot. Moriarty with a Flying Leg Lariat. Morrissey Chokeslams Patrick on top of Chris to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-2) William Morrissey & (20-17) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (50-17) Anna Jay & (66-13) Tay Melo vs. (0-1) Teal Piper & (0-0) Kel

Tay Melo and Kel will start things off. Kel rolls Melo over for a one count. Melo tells Kel to tag in Piper. Melo kicks Kel in the gut. Melo with a judo throw. Melo sends Kel to the corner. Melo tags in Jay. Jay applies a front face lock. Double Vertical Suplex. Jay applies a greco roman throat hold. Kel with a forearm smash. Jay pulls Kel down to the mat. Jay knocks Piper off the ring apron. Jay with a Spinning Leg Lariat.

Jay tags in Melo. Melo with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Melo tags in Jay. Kel side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Kel uses her feet to create separation. Kel tags in Piper. Piper ducks under a forearm from Melo. Piper with a series of clotheslines. Piper with a greco roman eye poke. Melo responds with The Pump Kick. Kel tags herself in. Melo kicks Kel in the gut. Melo connects with The Hammerlock DDT. Jay makes Kel tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (51-17) Anna Jay & (67-13) Tay Melo via Submission

Sixth Match: (36-12) Ethan Page, (49-20) Matt Hardy, (61-59) Isiah Kassidy vs. (0-2) Caleb Teninty, (0-0) Judas Icarus, (0-0) Sebastian Wolfe In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ethan Page and Sebastian Wolfe will start things off. Page prances around the ring and tags in Kassidy. Kassidy applies a side headlock. Wolfe whips Kassidy across the ring. Kassidy with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Kassidy with The Slingshot Pescado. Kassidy sends Teninty crashing to the outside. Kassidy with The Asai MoonSault. Kassidy rolls Wolfe back into the ring. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Kassidy with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Kassidy with The Poetry In Motion. Double Toe Kick to Icarus. Double Vertical Suplex. Hardy ducks a clothesline from Teninty. Kassidy with a double leg takedown. Double Leg Drop. Page starts a this is awesome chant.

Hardy rocks Icarus with a forearm smash. Hardy with a NeckBreaker. Kassidy tells Page that he hates him. Hardy tags in Page. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Page stomps on Icarus back and chest. Page tags in Hardy. Page is choking Icarus with his boot. Hardy applies a front face lock. Icarus drives Hardy back first into the turnbuckles. Icarus tags in Wolfe. Wolfe repeatedly stomps on Hardy’s chest. Wolfe tags in Teninty. Teninty slams Hardy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Teninty knocks Page off the ring apron. Hardy delivers The Three Phases of DELETION. Hardy clotheslines Wolfe. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Kassidy lands The Swanton Bomb. Kassidy tags in Page. Page kicks Teninty in the gut. Page connects with The Twist Of Page to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-12) Ethan Page, (50-20) Matt Hardy, (62-59) Isiah Kassidy via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (26-4) Athena (c) vs. (27-10) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Athena grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Athena regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Athena with a forearm smash. Athena poses for the crowd. Athena gets distracted by Vickie. Shafir with forearm shivers. Shafir with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shafir follows that with an arm-drag takedown. Shafir pulls Athena back into the ring. Athena uses her feet to create separation. Athena sweeps out the legs of Shafir. Athena sends Shafir face first into the steel ring post. Athena kicks Shafir in the face. Athena with clubbing blows to Shafir’s chest. Athena drags Shafir out of the ring. Athena talks smack to Vickie. Athena blocks the double leg takedown. Athena with clubbing blows to Shafir’s back. Athena fish hooks Shafir. Athena sends Shafir face first into the canvas. Athena applies the cravate. Rollup Exchange.

Shafir applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Shafir transitions into a Triangle Choke. Athena PowerBombs Shafir. Shafir side steps Athena into the turnbuckles. Shafir kicks out the legs of Athena. Athena drives her knee into the midsection of Shafir. Shafir slaps Athena in the ribs. Shafir kicks the left hamstring of Athena. Shafir drops Athena with a Mid-Kick. Shafir kicks Athena in the back. Athena dodges The PK. Athena SuperKicks Shafir. Shafir ducks a clothesline from Athena. Shafir kicks the right knee of Athena. Shafir teep kicks Athena out of the ring. Athena grabs the ROH Women’s Title and starts walking away. Shafir attacks Athena from behind. Shafir with Two Judo Throws down the ramp. Shafir whips Athena shoulder first into the ring apron.

Shafir avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Shafir PowerBombs Athena for a two count. Shafir applies The Rear Naked Choke. Athena backs Shafir into the turnbuckles. Athena with a Rolling Senton to break the grip. Shafir reapplies The Rear Naked Choke. Shafir with clubbing blows to Athena’s chest. Shafir refuses to let go of the hold. Both ladies climb up the turnbuckles. Athena drives Shafir back first into the turnbuckles. Athena repeatedly slaps Shafir in the face. Shafir with forearm shivers. Shafir with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Athena stomps on the left foot of Shafir. Athena rocks Shafir with a forearm smash. Ground and Pound Exchange. Athena sends Shafir tumbling to the floor. Athena lands The Suicide Dive. Athena whips Shafir into the steel ring steps. Athena with a Running Meteora. Athena rolls Shafir back into the ring. Athena applies The CrossFace. Athena rolls Shafir over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Shafir grabs Athena’s hair. Athena clocks Shafir with the ROH Women’s Title to close the show.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, (27-4) Athena via Pinfall

