AEW Dark Results 3/30/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (26-13) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny, Matt Hardy, and Private Party vs. (0-1) Milk Chocolate

Butcher and Blade attacks Milk Chocolate before the bell rings. Blade is choking Watts with his knee. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher with the irish whip. Summers decks Butcher with a back elbow smash. Summers with forearm shivers. Summers ducks under two clotheslines from Butcher. Summers with a southpaw haymaker. Butcher with a Belly to Back Suplex. Butcher tags in Blade. Assisted Knee Lift. Blade sends Summers to the corner. Summers tags in Watts. Blade kicks Watts in the gut. Blade slams Watt’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade with a chop/haymaker combination. Blade repeatedly stomps on Watts chest. Blade is choking Watts with his boot. Chop Exchange. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Watts. Watts dives over Blade. Watts is lighting up Blade’s chest. Watts with The Bell Clap. Watts is distracted by Private Party. Matt Hardy dumps Watts face first on the time keepers table.

Hardy fakes an injury on the outside. Blade puts his leg on the back of Watts neck. Private Party attacks Watts behind the referee’s back. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher is choking Watts with his knee. Butcher slams Watts head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher tags in Blade. Double HeadButt. Blade talks smack to Watts. Following a snap mare takeover, Blade with an elbow smash. Watts is displaying his fighting spirit. Blade rakes the eyes of Watts. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher with a straight right hand. Butcher puts his leg on the back of Watts neck. Watts decks Butcher with a JawBreaker. Watts pump kicks the midsection of Butcher. Watts SuperKicks Butcher. Blade and Summers are tagged in. Summers with forearm shivers. Summers with a running european uppercut. Summers rolls under a clothesline from Blade. Summers thrust kicks the midsection of Blade. Summers hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Summers tags in Watts. Summers knocks Butcher off the ring apron. Milk Chocolate delivers their combination offense. The referee is distracted by The Bunny. Butcher clears the ring. Butcher and Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Second Match: (2-4) Madi Wrenkowski vs. (0-7) Jazmin Allure

Leva Bates joins the commentary team for this match. Allure dropkicks Wrenkowkski. Allure with forearm shivers. Allure repeatedly stomps on Wrenkowski’s chest. Wrenkowski shoves Allure. Wrenkowski with two deep arm-drags. Wrenkowski applies an arm-bar. Wrenkowski works on the left shoulder of Allure. Allure drives her knee into the midsection of Wrenkowski. Allure punches Wrenkowski in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Allure kicks Wrenkowski in the back. Allure with a basement dropkick. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Allure. Wrenkowski scores the elbow knockdown. Wrenkowski whips Allure across the ring. Wrenkowski with a Back Body Drop. Allure regroups on the outside.

Wrenkowski with a running clothesline on the floor. Wrenkowski rolls Allure back into the ring. Allure with a SitOut JawBreaker. Allure with clubbing blows to Wrenkowski’s back. Allure is putting the boots to Wrenkowski. Following a snap mare takeover, Allure transitions into a ground and pound attack. Allure with a running elbow drop for a two count. Allure is displaying her frustration. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Allure. Allure clotheslines Wrenkowski for a two count. Allure whips Wrenkowski across the ring. Wrenkowski holds onto the ropes. Wrenkowski kicks Allure in the chest. Wrenkowski clotheslines Allure. Wrenkowski dropkicks Allure. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski with a Spinning Side Walk Slam. Wrenkowski connects with The Reality Check to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) Madi Wrenkowski via Pinfall

Third Match: (10-17) Luther & (6-25) Serpentico vs. (0-4) Dean Alexander & (0-2) Justin Law

Luther throws Serpentico into Alexander before the bell rings. Law with a shoulder block. Law slips over Luther’s back. Luther scores the elbow knockdown. Luther kicks Law in the chest. Luther with a corner clothesline. Luther repeatedly stomps on Law’s chest. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Law. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico kicks Law in the gut. Serpentico slams Law’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Serpentico with the irish whip. Law dives over Serpentico. Law with a Hip Toss. Law with a Deep Arm-Drag. Law bodyslams Serpentico for a two count. Law dropkicks Luther to the floor. Law with a chop/haymaker combination. Law sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico side steps Law into the turnbuckles. Law with a forearm smash. Luther pulls Law out of the ring. Luther throws Law into the steel barricade. Serpentico stomps on Law’s chest. Serpentico rolls Law back into the ring. Serpentico slams Law’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther kicks Law in the ribs. Luther with a short-arm clothesline. Luther delivers The Luther Bomb. Luther knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Luther bodyslams Law. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico with a Slingshot Double Foot Stomp. Serpentico HeadButts Law. Serpentico with clubbing shoulder blocks. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther throws Serpentico into the midsection of Law. Luther with a knee lift. Luther with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Law. Chaos Project goes for The Assisted Swanton Bomb, but Law ducks out of the way. Law rolls under a clothesline from Serpentico. Law tags in Alexander. Alexander with two clotheslines. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander uppercuts Luther. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Luther. Alexander dropkicks Luther to the floor. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Alexander. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Alexander with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Luther tags himself in. Luther knocks Law off the apron. Alexander dodges The Spinning Leg Lariat. Alexander tees off on Luther. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Luther drops Alexander with The Big Boot. Serpentico tags himself in. Chaos Project connects with The Creeping Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-17) Luther & Serpentico (7-25) via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (18-24) Sonny Kiss w/Joey Janela vs. (14-23) Angelico w/Jack Evans

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kiss applies a hammerlock. Angelico reverses the hold. Angelico grabs a side wrist lock. Angelico kicks Kiss in the face. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico applies an arm-bar. Kiss with a single leg takedown. Angelico denies The Ankle Lock. Test Of Strength. Angelico applies a modified side headlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Angelico kicks Kiss in the gut. Angelico whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss with two arm-drags. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Angelico. Kiss with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Kiss pops back on his feet. Angelico regroups in the corner. Angelico with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Evans delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

Evans runs away from Janela. Angelico stomps on the left hamstring of Kiss. Angelico applies a Modified Knee Bar. Angelico kicks Kiss in the back. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Kiss with a Rolling Elbow. Angelico denies The Axe Kick. Angelico applies a single leg crab. Angelico sends Kiss face first into the canvas. Angelico with The PK for a two count. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Angelico goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Kiss dropkicks Angelico. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Angelico fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kiss avoids The Pump Kick. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Angelico makes Kiss split in the center of the ring. Angelico stomps on the left knee of Kiss. Angelico makes Kiss tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (15-23) Angelico via Submission

Fifth Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) vs. (0-11) Vary Morales, (0-13) D3, (0-1) Bill Collier In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and D3 will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uno backs D3 into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. D3 shoves Uno. Uno drops D3 with a knife edge chop. Dark Order Pose. Test Of Strength. Uno with a back heel trip. Wrist Lock Exchange. D3 applies a side headlock. Uno whips D3 across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. D3 drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno rolls D3 over for a one count. Uno stomps on D3’s fingers. Uno with The La Magistral for a two count. Uno with a fake out eye poke. The referee admonishes Uno. D3 dropkicks Uno. D3 tags in Collier. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Collier applies a side headlock. Uno whips Collier across the ring. Collier drops Uno with a shoulder tackle. Collier talks smack to Cabana. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson gets up in Collier’s grill. Collier shoves Grayson. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Collier kicks Grayson in the gut. Collier with a straight right hand. Collier uppercuts Grayson. Collier whips Grayson into the turnbuckles. Grayson kicks Collier in the face. Collier denies The Tornado DDT. Collier with a Vertical Suplex. Collier HeadButts Grayson. Grayson reverses out of the irish whip from Collier. Collier kicks Grayson in the chest. Grayson with a Hurricanrana. Grayson with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Uppercut. Morales tags himself in. Morales with a waist lock go-behind. Grayson decks Morales with a back elbow smash. Grayson drives Morales back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Cabana.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana applies a hammerlock. Morales with two sharp elbow strikes. Morales with a flying mare takeover. Morales drops down on the canvas. Morales leapfrogs over Cabana. Cabana cartwheels over Morales. Morales with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Cabana dumps Morales face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana tags in Uno. Uno drills Morales with The BrainBuster. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson with a Running Frog Splash. Grayson slams Morales head on the top turnbuckle pad. Simultaneous tag to Cabana. Uno with a running elbow smash. Cabana bodyslams Morales. Morales avoids The Flying Asshole. Morales tags in Collier. Collier slams Cabana’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Haymaker Exchange. Cabana with a knife edge chop. Collier drives Cabana back first into the turnbuckles. D3 tags himself in. Cabana with a double hand chop. D3 tags in Morales. D3 kicks the left hamstring of Cabana. Assisted Corner Clothesline. Cabana responds with The Flying Asshole. Grayson and Collier are tagged in. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grayson delivers his combination offense. Grayson hits The Uranage Slam. Collier denies The Night Fall. Collier whips Grayson across the ring. Uno made the blind tag. Assisted Flatliner. Assisted PowerBomb. Uno scores a right jab. Grayson with The Pele Kick. Uno tags in Cabana. Cabana connects with The Chicago Skyline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (23-9) The Jurassic Express w/Jungle Boy vs. (0-10) Adam Priest & (0-7) KC Navarro

Marko Stunt and KC Navarro will start things off. Navarro talks smack to Stunt. Stunt stomps on Navarro’s toes. Navarro shoves Stunt. Stunt flips Navarro over. Stunt with a SpringBoard Twisting Crossbody Block. Stunt whips Navarro across the ring. Stunt with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Priest tags himself in. Stunt with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Side Step Display. Stunt with a Diving Elbow Drop for a two count. Stunt punches Priest in the back. Priest drives his knee into the midsection of Stunt. Priest with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Priest tags in Navarro. Navarro and Priest goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Stunt lands back on his feet. Stunt tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus connects with The Double Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-9) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (18-7) Diamante vs. (0-3) Vipress

Diamante talks smack to Vipress. Diamante with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Vipress reverses out of the irish whip from Diamante. Vipress with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Diamante drop steps into a waist lock. Diamante with clubbing blows to Vipress back. Vipress scores the ankle pick. Vipress stomps on Diamante’s chest. Vipress grinds her boot into Diamante’s face. Vipress with the irish whip. Diamante kicks Vipress in the face.

Diamante with a ShotGun Dropkick. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Vipress dumps Diamante out of the ring. Diamante sweeps Vipress off the ring apron. Diamante throws Vipress into the steel barricade. Diamante rolls Vipress back into the ring. Diamante hooks the outside leg for a two count. Diamante with forearm shivers. Vipress applies a waist lock. Diamante decks Vipress with a back elbow smash. Diamante with three short-arm clotheslines. Diamante makes Vipress tap out to a Modified Straight Jacket Choke.

Winner: (19-7) Diamante via Submission

Eight Match: (1-0) Team TAZ w/Hook vs. (0-8) Jake St. Patrick, (0-1) Sage Scott, (0-1) Chandler Hopkins In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ricky Starks and Jake St. Patrick will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Patrick applies a wrist lock. Starks grabs a side headlock. Patrick transitions into a side wrist lock. Starks with a forearm smash. Starks whips Patrick across the ring. Patrick ducks a clothesline from Starks. Patrick with a Running Hurricanrana. Patrick dropkicks Starks. Patrick applies an arm-bar. Patrick tags in Scott. Starks tugs on Scott’s hair. Starks drives his knee into the midsection of Scott. Starks applies a front face lock. Starks tags in Hobbs. Hobbs delivers a gut punch. Hobbs toys around with Scott.

Hobbs repeatedly whips Scott into the turnbuckles. Hobbs with a Running Powerslam into the turnbuckles. Hobbs gets Scott tied up in the tree of woe. Hobbs with a vicious gut punch. Scott decks Hobbs with a JawBreaker. Scott with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Scott tags in Hopkins. Hopkins delivers his combination offense. Hobbs with a Body Block. Hobbs dumps Hopkins out of the ring. Hook with a gut punch. Hook hits The GutWrench Suplex on the floor. Hook rolls Scott back into the rings. Hobbs hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hobbs launches Patrick over the top rope. Starks intercepts the tag out to Cage. Starks drives his knee into the midsection of Hopkins. Starks knocks Scott off the ring apron. Starks kicks Hopkins in the gut. Cage tags himself in. Starks connects with The Roshambo. Starks was unaware of the blind tag. Cage plants Hopkins with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Team TAZ via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (20-9) Big Swole, (13-12) Red Velvet, (6-20) Kilynn King vs. (1-2) Ashley Vox, (0-0) Delmi Exi, (0-6) Vertvixen In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kilynn King and Ashley Vox will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies a side headlock. King with a side headlock takeover. Vox answers with the headscissors escape. Vox retreats to the corner. Swole and Exo are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Swole uppercuts the back of Exo’s neck. Exo denies the irish whip. Exo reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Swole drops Exo with a shoulder tackle. Swole grabs a side headlock. Swole applies a wrist lock. Swole sends Exo to the corner. Swole tags in Velvet. Double Irish Whip. Velvet splits down on the canvas. Exo ducks a clothesline from Swole. Velvet with a leg lariat for a one count. Velvet with rapid fire bodyshots. Exo answers with forearm shivers. Velvet kicks Exo in the face. Exo with a GutWrench Powerslam for a two count. Vertvixen throws King into the steel barricade. Exo with clubbing shoulder blocks. Vox tags herself in. Vox with a lifting uppercut. Vox tags in Exo. Double Irish Whip. Velvet avoids the double clothesline. Velvet shoves Vox into Exo. Standing Switch Exchange. Velvet kicks Exo in the face. Exo inadvertently clotheslines Vox. Velvet tags in King.

King ducks a clothesline from Exo. King with a chop/forearm combination. King whips Exo across the ring. Exo ducks a clothesline from King. Exo slides out of the ring,. King runs after Exo. Vertvixen clotheslines King. Exo rolls King back into the ring. Exo with the lateral press for a one count. Exo applies a front face lock. Vertvixen tags herself in. Forearm Exchange. Shoulder Kick Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double RoundHouse Kick. Swole and Vox are tagged in. Swole ducks a clothesline from Vox. Swole with a Body Block. Swole with a flurry of cross chops. Swole HeadButts Vox. Exo side steps Swole into the turnbuckles. Swole hits The Uranage Slam. Swole rocks Vox with a forearm smash. Swole with The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Vertvixen drops Swole with a Running Knee Strike. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Stereo Suicide Dives. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Vertvixen with a Suicide Dive of her own. Exo rolls Swole back into the ring. Swole with a series of knife edge chops. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Exo with The Shoulder Capture Suplex. Assisted Swanton Bomb. Swole tags in Velvet. Velvet ducks under two clotheslines from Vertvixen. Velvet with a Windmill Kick. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet follows that with a Running Meteora. King drops Vox with The Big Boot. King with a RoundHouse Kick. Swole with a Rolling Elbow. Velvet connects with The Chef’s Kiss to pickup the victory. After the match, Jade Cargill appears on the stage and is trying to pick a fight with Velvet.

Winner: (21-9) Big Swole, (14-12) Red Velvet, (7-21) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (4-14) Michael Nakazawa vs. (0-2) Mike Magnum

Nakazawa is wrestling in his agent gear. Nakazawa calls a timeout. Nakazawa is receiving instructions from the gorilla position. Magnum unloads two knife edge chops. Nakazawa with greco roman nipple holds. Nakazawa applies a side headlock. Magnum whips Nakazawa across the ring. Nakazawa ducks under two clotheslines from from Magnum. Magnum with a Lou Thez Press. Nakazawa rolls Magnum over for a two count. Magnum kicks Nakazawa in the gut. Magnum with two snap mare takeovers. Magnum with a knee smash for a two count.

Nakazawa knocks Magnum off the top turnbuckle pad. Nakazawa uses the top rope as a weapon. Nakazawa with a running elbow strike for a two count. Nakazawa starts choking Magnum with the headset. The referee admonishes Nakazawa. Magnum kicks Nakazawa in the gut. Magnum hits The Spike DDT. Nakazawa reverses out of the irish whip from Magnum. Magnum dives over Nakazawa. Magnum with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Nakazawa clings onto the top rope. Nakazawa uses the referee as a human shield. Nakazawa nails Mangum with the laptop. Nakazawa connects with a Modified Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-14) Michael Nakazawa via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (8-0) Miro & (22-17) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-25) Baron Black & (0-10) John Skyler

Miro attacks Baron Black before the bell rings. Miro tosses Black around the ringside area. Skyler runs away from Miro. Skyler stomps on Miro’s back. Skyler is throwing haymakers at Miro. Skyler ducks a clothesline from Miro. Skyler headbutts the midsection of Miro. Skyler uppercuts Miro. Skyler with a Jumping Knee Strike. Miro clotheslines Skyler. Miro with two elbow drops. Miro with forearm shivers. Sabian is barely paying attention on the ring apron. Miro poses for the crowd. Miro sends Skyler to the corner. Skyler kicks Miro in the face. Skyler decks Miro with a back elbow smash. Skyler with a flying elbow strike. Skyler with a chop/forearm combination. Miro sends Skyler to the apron. Skyler slams Miro’s head on the top rope. Skyler with a Head Kick. Skyler side steps Miro into the turnbuckles. Miro hits The Back Drop Driver. Miro connects with The Machka Kick. Miro stomps on Skyler’s back. Miro makes Skyler tap out to Game Over.

Winner: (9-0) Miro & (23-17) Kip Sabian via Submission

Twelfth Match: (16-7) Max Caster w/Anthony Bowens vs. (15-15) Alex Reynolds w/John Silver

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Caster pulls Reynolds down to the mat. Caster is playing mind games with Reynolds. Wrist Lock Exchange. Caster applies a side headlock. Caster tugs on Reynolds hair. Caster applies a wrist lock. Reynolds pulls Caster down to the mat. Reynolds talks smack to Caster. Reynolds with three uppercuts. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds holds onto the ropes. Reynolds with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Reynolds with a leaping dropkick. Reynolds follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block. Reynolds pie faces Caster. Reynolds decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Caster. Reynolds drops Caster with a shoulder tackle. Caster drives Reynolds shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Caster works on the left wrist of Reynolds. Forearm Exchange. Caster with a wrist lock slam for a two count. Reynolds rocks Caster with a forearm smash. Caster answers with an ankle pick. Caster hammerlocks the left shoulder of Reynolds. Caster applies a rear chin lock. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds holds onto the ropes. Reynolds kicks Caster in the chest.

Reynolds with two forearm shivers. Caster with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Caster applies a top wrist lock. Reynolds grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Caster stands on Reynolds face. Caster tugs on Reynolds hair. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Caster slings Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds kicks Caster in the face. Reynolds clotheslines Caster. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Caster into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a twisting back elbow smash. Reynolds dropkicks Caster. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Reynolds with The Flipping NeckBreaker for a two count. Caster denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Caster with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Caster kicks the left shoulder of Reynolds. Reynolds with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Caster. Rollup Exchange. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift for a two count. Bowens put Caster’s foot on the bottom rope. Reynolds goes for The MoonSault, but Caster ducks out of the way. The referee is distracted by Bowens. Silver steals the boombox. Caster nails Reynolds with a steel chain. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-7) Max Caster via Pinfall

