AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
Session One:
Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash
QT Marshall defeated Pat Brink (former Calvin Raines in FCW)
Tony Nese defeated Carlie Bravo
Emi Sakura defeated Angelica Risk
2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated The Metro Brothers
MT Nakazawa defeated Joey Sweets
Frankie Kazarian defeated Luke Sampson
Jora Johl defeated Axel Rico
Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 defeated Chaos Project
Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) defeated Fuego del Sol
Julia Hart defeated Kelsey Heather
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Gus De La Vega. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Hobbs said he wants Dante Martin. Martin then ran down and they had a pull apart brawl.
Gunn Club defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
Anthony Ogogo defeated Tony Vincita
Mercedes Martinez defeated Queen Aminata
Lee Moriarty defeated Anthony Henry
Anna Jay defeated Kaci Lennox
Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) defeated Marcus Kross and PJ Rosas
Skye Blue defeated Ruthie Lee
The Wingmen defeated four enhancement talents
Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo. Post-match, The Factory jumped Yuta before an Orange Cassidy save.
Session Two:
Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) defeated Cameron Stewart
Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) defeated Lamar Diggs
Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)
Marina Shafir defeated Danielle Kamela (the former Vanessa Borne in WWE NXT)
10 defeated Ben Bishop
Megan Bayne defeated Tiffany Nieves
Fuego del Sol defeated David Ali
Lee Johnson defeated Darian Bengston
Sonny Kiss defeated Ashton Starr
The Acclaimed defeated The Don and B-Jack
Dante Martin defeated Jack Evans (w/ Angelico and Jora Johl)
Abadon defeated Sahara Se7en
Diamante defeated Vipress
Kiera Hogan defeated Kelsey Reagan
Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) defeated Josh Woods
Shawn Dean defeated Will Austin
Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto