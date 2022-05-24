The start time for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT has been up in the air, but now the network has Rampage scheduled for 5:30pm ET this Friday night.

The schedule change is once again due to NHL Playoffs airing on TNT. This will be the go-home episode for Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

TNT also has a Countdown To Double Or Nothing show scheduled for 10:30pm ET on Friday night. The show is scheduled to air for thirty minutes.

This week’s AEW Rampage episode will be a live show on TNT, from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The only match announced as of this writing is Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in a semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner of Statlander vs. Soho will advance to Double Or Nothing to face the winner of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite semi-finals match between Britt Baker and Toni Storm.

AEW Rampage has been preempted for 4 out of 6 episodes since April 15 due to the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs, and for the past 3 straight episodes. You can click here for the updated Rampage ratings reports.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com throughout the week for more on AEW Double Or Nothing and join us this Sunday for full coverage. Below is the current announced card for the pay-per-view:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

