The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Buy-In pre-show begins at 7pm ET on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and the main card begins at 8pm ET. We will have full coverage as the show happens. Double Or Nothing will air on Bleacher Report, cable & satellite providers, select movie theaters, select Dave & Buster’s locations, select Tom’s Watch Bar locations, plus FITE, PPV.com, DAZN PPV, YouTube and Sky for international viewers.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Keith Lee vs. Bandido vs. Dralistico vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian vs. Jay White vs. Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M vs. Big Bill vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Tony Nese vs. Ari Daivari vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Open House Rules Match for the AEW World Trios Titles

TBA vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

Unsanctioned Match

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

Special Guest Ringside Enforcer in Cole’s corner: Sabu.

The Buy-In Pre-show

The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) and FTW Champion Hook vs. The Gunns (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) and Ethan Page

If Team Hardy wins, they get control of Page’s contract.

