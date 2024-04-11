The viewership numbers are in for the April 10th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 819,000 viewers, a 9% increase from the April 3rd episode that had 752,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.30 in the 18-49 demographic, which is up 30% from the previous Wednesday’s 0.23 demo rating. The show finished #3 in the demo on the night behind two NBA games.

Dynamite was centered around the footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry’s All In incident, as well as some top stars being in action like Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks, Adam Copeland, Toni Storm, Thundre Rosa, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

