An AEW star is looking to explore his free agency once his contract expires this year.

According to Sescoops, that star is FTW Champion HOOK, who is currently engaged in a partnership with Chris Jericho, one that looks to end in a feud between the two. The report adds that WWE may have potential interest. Sescoops’ source, who is familiar with WWE’s recruitment strategy stating, told them the following: “I can see WWE clearly being interested in him.”

HOOK is the son of ECW legend and current AEW commentator Taz. He joined AEW in 2020, but didn’t wrestle his first matchup until 2021. In that time he has only lost one singles-matchup in AEW, which was to Jack Perry. He would get his win back on Perry at AEW All In London.

Stay tuned.