WWE has made a behind-the-scenes change.

According to Aaron Varble from Sescoops, Dan Ventrelle has been removed from his position as Executive VP of talent relations. WWE has yet to officially confirm the removal but Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful tweeted out that he’s heard the same thing. Ventrelle joined WWE in 2022. He was previously with the Las Vegas Raiders as its Interim President.

UPDATED: Fightful Select has since confirmed the report. WWE President Nick Khan released a letter to talent and staff announcing Ventrelle’s departure, as well as a few other backstage shakeups.

“WWE has begun the process of reorganizing its Talent Relations group. Moving forward, Chris Legentil, in addition to his role in Comms, will help us in leading this new group. Matt Altman, in addition to his role in marketing, will be working closely with Chris to help this endeavor.

Talent Development and Recruiting will now report to Shawn Michaels.

All of Talent, which includes Talent Relations, Development and Recruiting will continue to ultimately report into Paul Levesque.

As of today, Dan Ventrelle will be moving on from WWE. We thank Dan for his tremendous contributions.

Sincerely, Nick Khan.”

I can report that WWE removed Dan Ventrelle from head of talent relations today. — Aaron (@AaronVarble) April 11, 2024