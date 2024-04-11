A new matchup has been announced for the April 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Will Ospreay will be going one-on-one with Claudio Castagnoli at the event, which takes place from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana and will be broadcast on the TBS station. The news was revealed today by AEW President Tony Khan.

Next Wednesday, 4/17

Indianapolis, IN

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@ClaudioCSRO vs @WillOspreay This match could steal any show.

2 of the best wrestlers alive fight

1-on-1 for the first time ever in Indy live on TBS! Claudio vs Ospreay

Next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/UKlzfDrnjJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. The House of Black (Julia Hart & Brody King)