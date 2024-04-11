Last night’s AEW Dynamite will be remembered for MANY REASONS, but one thing that stood out was Will Ospreay cutting a promo on WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

The Aerial Assassin was apparently responding to The Game’s comment about talent who “don’t want to grind” during WrestleMania XL media week, a comment that many believe was directed at Ospreay. In the promo, Ospreay told Renee Paquette that the only reason Triple H (he didn’t use his actual name) was only in the position he was because he was “grinding on the boss’s daughter.” Triple H wasn’t the only one who took a shot at Ospreay, as CM Punk poked fun at him for getting a tattoo of the AEW All In London attendance.

PW Torch had reported this morning that it was Tony Khan who had the idea for Ospreay to say the line. However, Fightful Select reports that it was Ospreay’s idea, and that he worked with the creative team to get it done. At one point, a shot at CM Punk from Ospreay was considered, but was ultimately scrapped as many thought it was overkill with the All In footage being aired

Fightful adds that the shots that were taken at Ospreay by WWE surprised wrestlers across multiple companies. A WWE talent said that it was clear that Ospreay was attempting to be respectful of the process and of WWE, even though he ultimately decided to sign with AEW for the sake of his family.