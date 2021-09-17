AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam takes place next Wednesday night from New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

WrestleTix noted that the show has only about 1,000 tickets left. It’s very likely the show will be sold out.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Wed • Sep 22 • 7:00 PM

Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing, NY Available Tickets => 1,004

Estimated Capacity => 19,428

AEW Grand Slam Card

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho

* Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR

* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley

Rampage Grand Slam Card

* The Young Bucks & Adam Cole vs. Jurassic Express & Christian Cage

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page