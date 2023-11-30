The viewership numbers are in for the November 28th edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the show drew 858,000 viewers, an increase of 2% from the previous week’s number of 845,000. They scored a rating of 0.29 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which saw a boost of 15% from last Wednesday’s 0.26 rating.

Dynamite took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota and featured more matchups in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Aside from that, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland furthered their story ahead of Cage defending the TNT Championship against the Rated-R Superstar on next week’s show in Montreal.

