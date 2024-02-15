The viewership numbers are in for the February 14th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 811,000 viewers, a 1% increase from the February 7th episode that drew 801,000. It scored a rating of 0.30 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 7% from the previous week’s key demo number and finished #2 on the evening only behind the NBA.

Dynamite featured Orange Cassidy defending the International Championship in a Texas Deathmatch main event. It also featured the world champion, Samoa Joe, having a confrontation with Swerve Strickland and Adam Page ahead of their three-way dance at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. The Young Bucks being confirmed as Sting’s final opponents was also announced.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.