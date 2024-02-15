Another day, another update on WWE superstar Drew McIntyre and his future with the company.

The Scottish Warrior’s current deal with WWE was set to expire in April, with many outlets reporting that he had yet to re-sign. Over the weekend, PW Insider reported that McIntyre was booked for WWE events in Italy this May, which would indicate that he was remaining with the company. However, there is now confirmation as to why that is.

According to Fightful Select, McIntyre’s current WWE deal has been extended past WrestleMania 40 due to previous injury and inactivity time. This explains why he has been booked for the Italy events without a new deal.

Regarding the new deal, Fightful adds that McIntyre and WWE are in talks and hope to have a new contract drawn up soon. It is noted that many in WWE respect McIntyre for his work on-screen, including his commitment to doing media and community events.

McIntyre will be competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber matchup later this month, with the winner moving on to challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40.