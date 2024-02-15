A confirmation on Jeff Hardy and the injury he suffered on last night’s AEW Rampage tapings in Texas.

As noted, Hardy was legitimately knocked out during his No-DQ matchup against Sammy Guevara. Guevara landed a shooting star press, but his knee smashed into Hardy’s face leaving him unconscious. Fightful Select reported this morning that the fear was Hardy had broken his nose, and that concussion tests still needed to be done.

Bryan Alvarez stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Live that Hardy did indeed break his nose. Fortunately for the former world champion, he did not suffer a concussion.

Hardy’s matchup is still expected to air on tomorrow’s AEW Rampage. As a reminder, the Rampage broadcast will begin at 7pm EST/4pm PST rather than its traditional air time of 10pm EST/7pm PST.