Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Dynamite will feature a tribute to the late ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away at the age of 38 last Tuesday. ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut tonight, going up against their longtime friend Jay Lethal.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Family therapy session with Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn

* Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho (Britt Baker pulled from Triple Threat due to injury)

* Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Buddy Matthews

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson as Danielson looks to win bout 3 of his 5-match journey to the Ironman Match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti and Ricky Starks

* AEW pays tribute to Jay Briscoe

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe makes AEW debut vs. Jay Lethal

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

