Tonight’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The inaugural Quake By The Lake event will be headlined by Chris Jericho challenging Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. New AEW women’s coach and in-ring talent Madison Rayne will make her Dynamite in-ring debut tonight as she challenges AEW TNT Champion Jade Cargill.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match

* Rush and Andrade El Idolo vs. The Lucha Brothers in a Tornado Tag Team Match

* Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo

* The return of AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Madison Rayne

* Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Chris Jericho

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

