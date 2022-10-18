Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be a special Title Tuesday edition of the show, airing live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dynamite will see the following champions defend – ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, and the hometown star, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* MJF will speak

* Renee Paquette will interview Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defends against Best Friends and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Hikaru Shida

* Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal for the main event

* AEW World Champion and hometown star Jon Moxley defends against Adam Page in the main event

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Road To Cincinnati and Control Center videos for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.