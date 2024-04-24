Dynasty is in the rear view mirror and the era of Swerve begins… now!

Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Dynamite 4/24/24

Live from Daley’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary. The Elite arrived with the gold and… the Scapegoat!

Orange Cassidy’s music hits and Trent blasts him from behind! Trent beats on Cassidy up the ramp and into the ring, and here comes Chucky T. Trent grabs the mic and says they wasted their time hugging and on Orange Cassidy, and it’s time for Chuck to join the right team.

Chuck takes the mic, feigns a hug, and says he always knew that Trent was a piece of S… before hitting him in the face with the mic! Chuck says he wants a fight, but not in the ring, in the parking lot.

Moxley says he’s acutely aware of the danger that lays ahead tonight with Powerhouse Hobbs.

Match #1. Swerve w/ Prince Nana vs. Kyle Fletcher

Don Callis joins the commentary table. Early crucifix by Fletcher but Swerve counters to an armbar. Swerve gets sent to the apron and dumped with a leg lariat. Fletcher follows but gets back body dropped on the floor. Back in the ring, reverse neckbreaker by Swerve gets two as we head to PIP. Regalplex backbreaker by Swerve as he focudses the attack on the arm. Fletcher counters the shoulder breaker and connects with an overhand palm strike. Superkick by Fletcher and a Michinoku Drover as both guys are down. On the apron now and Swerve comes off the top with a double stomp! Swerve lands hard on his ankle, too. Fletcher blocks the Housecall and locks in a standing ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Swerve fights to the ropes, barely. Round kicks by Fletcher and both guys trade elbow strikes before fighting for the suplex but Swerve connects with an upkick to the face. Rolling Thunder facebuster and a brainbuster! Swerve wants a tombstone but Fletcher shifts his weight and he looks for the tombstone. Back to Swerve. Back to Fletcher… and he nails it! Two count. Callis stands up and screams “Melbourne” from the announcer’s table. Fletcher takes the sign and looks for a table but decides against it and hits a running leg lariat in the corner. Both guys fight to the top rope but Swerve shoves Fletcher off, and he gets stuck. Swerve Stomp to a prone Fletcher! Two count. Housecall by Swerve and this one’s over!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Rating: ***1/2. Super fun stuff here, however I’d love about 15 more minutes. Fletcher is well on his way and Swerve’s reign started properly.

Renee is with Thunder Rosa. Thunder says she’s not here to make excuses, while bringing up Deonna Purrazzo’s name. Deonna is here and thinks all Thunder does is bring her up. Security quickly breaks up the skirmish.

Match #2. Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakowa w/ Mariah May

Both women taunt to start but Anna kicks her in the face. Drop toe hold by Mina and a knee drop to the knee. Knee breaker by Mina and an attempted spinning toe hold. Head scissors into a Russian Leg Sweep by Mina, before continuing the work on the knee. Mina tries a Figure Four but Anna kicks her off to the apron. Anna drops Mina with a neckbreaker over the middle rope for two. Anna squares up with Mariah May on the outside and tell her to kiss her behind, before rolling back in the ring. Anna with some hard elbows in the corner and a snap suplex for two. Both women trade elbows but Mina gets the better of the exchange after a rolling elbow. Mina clasps hands with Anna and drives the knee from the top rope on the chest of Anna and rides her hard to the mat. Noshigami by Anna out of nowhere! Two count. Mina catches a kick and responds with a dragon screw leg whip. Missile dropkick by Mina and a running enziguiri. Two count. Mina looks for the Glamorous Driver but Anna counters into the Queenslayer. Anna seems to get distracted by Mariah and Mina reverses into what she calls the Glamorous Collection, which looks like a seatbelt, for the pin!

Winner: Mina Shirakowa

Rating: **3/4. Strong match from these two women, and the influx of Stardom is already paying off for AEW.

Anna attacks both Mina and Mariah after the bell, but Toni Storm is here to make the save! Anna retreats but Serena Deeb appears on the ramp, presumably challenging Toni.