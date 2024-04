Bad news for Jimmy Uso.

According to Fightful Select, The WWE superstar is currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury and will not be participating in the Draft that begins on the April 26th SmackDown and goes into the April 29th edition of Raw.

Jimmy Uso was last seen on the April 12th SmackDown, where he was booted out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa and a debuting Tama Tonga. His last match was against his brother, Jey Uso, on night one of WrestleMania 40.