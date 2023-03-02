Wednesday’s live Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 18.96% from the last week’s episode, which drew 1.028 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 22.85% from last week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.27 key demographic rating represents 352,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 22.46% from last week’s 454,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #24 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the February 15 episode. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were both below from the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 18.96% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 22.85% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 13.76% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 22.85% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also the Revolution go-home show.

The NBA game between the Cavaliers and the Celtics on ESPN at 7:43pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.41 rating, also drawing 1.264 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.133 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating for the #13 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.715 million viewers, also drawing a 0.66 key demo rating. Chicago Fire on NBC tied with Survivor on CBS to top the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.66 rating, with Survivor also drawing 4.762 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final build for Revolution, the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match, the Casino Tag Team Royale to determine who gets the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way at Revolution, Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon, Riho vs. Toni Storm, FTW Champion Hook defending against Matt Hardy, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Big Bill, plus promos from Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 203 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

