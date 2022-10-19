Tuesday’s live Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 23.50% from last week’s episode, which drew 983,000 viewers for Canadian debut show.

Dynamite went head-to-head with WWE NXT last night. NXT drew 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 key demo rating. You can click here for the full NXT ratings report.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 18.75% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.26 key demographic rating represents 339,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 18.70% from last week’s 417,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.26 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #45 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #32 ranking.

Tuesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience and key demo rating of the year so far. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on TNT, MLB games on TBS and FS1, two NHL games on ESPN, plus WWE NXT on the USA Network. Tuesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 23.50% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 18.75% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 30.78% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 18.18% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was a Saturday Night Dynamite show.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Warriors on TNT at 10pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.42 rating, also drawing 3.551 million viewers. The MLB Division Series game between the Yankees and the Guardians on TBS at 4pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.948 million viewers, also drawing a 1.20 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.105 million viewers, also drawing a 0.53 key demo rating. The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.60 rating, also drawing 6.134 million viewers.

Last night’s special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – an appearance by MJF, Renee Paquette interviewing Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle, AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defending against Best Friends and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending against Hikaru Shida, Tony Schiavone interviewing William Regal for the main event, and AEW World Champion and hometown star Jon Moxley defending against Adam Page in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode: 990,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 1.038 million viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

October 12 Episode: 983,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Canada debut episode)

October 18 Episode: 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

October 26 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

